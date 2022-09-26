Watch Now
Student arrested after reported threat at Great Falls High School

Courtesy Great Falls Police Department
A student was arrested after a reported threat at Great Falls High School on Monday.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 26, 2022
GREAT FALLS - Police took a student into custody on Monday after a reported threat at Great Falls High School.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a press release the school resource officer was contacted by several students who reported a potential threat to the school.

At about 8:15 a.m., someone who was later identified as a student activated a school fire alarm.

While students and staff were evacuated from the school building, an image was sent electronically by mobile phone to all school occupants.

The image contained a photo of a sidewalk with the message: “Gonna shoot up the school today :))”.

The fire alarm was cleared and while students and staff were going back to class, the resource officer was approached by several students who showed him the photo message.

Additional officers were requested to increase security while the message was investigated.

A 14-year-old student was identified as a suspect, removed from class, and taken into custody. The student's name was not released.

The resource officer determined the fire alarm and threat image were not related. He also determined there was no additional threat, and the school resumed its normal schedule.

The resource officer commended the students who acted quickly by reporting the incident right away.

"They showed an abundance of compassion and concern for the safety of fellow students’ and GFHS staff," the officer said.

