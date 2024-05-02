Watch Now
'Strike for Gaza' protest held at University of Montana in Missoula

A "Strike for Gaza" protest began on the University of Montana campus in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 6:32 PM, May 01, 2024
MISSOULA — Students at the University of Montana in Missoula have joined their counterparts across the country in holding a protest to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Students at the University of Montana in Missoula taking part in the "Strike for Gaza" on May 1, 2024.

A poster circulated online called for students to "Strike for Gaza" beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday by walking out of class. The poster also called for “no grades. no class. no finals.”

A "Strike for Gaza" protest took place at the University of Montana campus in Missoula on May 1, 2024.

Members of Montanans for Palestine and other Missoula residents protested against the Palestine conflict on April 28 on the UM campus.

Protests have been taking place on college campuses across the country.

CBS News reports that dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at UCLA.
Hours earlier, police burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over to break up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.

Police and protesters clashed at the University of Arizona's Tucson campus, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

