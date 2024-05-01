‘Strike for Gaza’ planned Wednesday at University of Montana

MISSOULA — University of Montana students are preparing to join students across the nation to protest the violence in the Gaza Strip.

A poster circulated online calls for students to "Strike for Gaza" beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

UM students will walk out of classes at 1 p.m. to join in a march. The poster calls for “no grades. no class. no finals.”

This will not be the first protest of its kind held at UM.

Members of Montanans for Palestine and other Missoula residents protested against the Palestine conflict on Sunday, April 28, outside the Protecting Freedom event headlined by Donald Trump, Jr. at the University of Montana.

Protests have been taking place across college campuses across the country.

CBS News reports that dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

Hours earlier, police burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over to break up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.

In addition, police and protesters clashed at the University of Arizona's Tucson campus, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

