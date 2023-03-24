State geography, history, science bees to be held at the University of Montana

MISSOULA - Over 100 of Montana’s top young minds will be at the University of Montana over the weekend to compete in the regional finals of the Montana geography, history and science bees.

The events are free and open to the public and the media.

Students will compete in three preliminary rounds, together with a final round for the top students.

All questions will be played with a buzzer system like in TV quiz shows, and questions will cover all aspects of world history, science and geography.

The competitions are organized by International Academic Competitions in partnership with UM Professor Sarah Halvorson as well as the UM Advocates.

People who are interested in watching should visit UM’s Urey Lecture Hall at the following times:

- Montana Science Bee: 12:30 p.m., - Saturday, March 25, 2023

- Montana History Bee: 3 p.m. - Saturday, March 25, 2023

- Montana Geography Bee: 9:30 a.m. - Sunday, March 26, 2023.

A full schedule can be found on the tournament website at https://usa.iacompetitions.com/event/2022-2023-montana-regional-final