Spring snowstorm temporarily closes I-90 near Livingston

After a weekend of summer-like temperatures, a reality check came as winter weather returned to parts of southern Montana.

At Red Lodge Mountain, the snow was falling all day, even though the ski area has been closed for weeks.

Travel troubles occurred on Interstate 90, with snow and ice covering the highway near Livingston, prompting a short-term closure of the interstate.

Vehicles were diverted off I-90 and onto the frontage road at Exit 334, and westbound traffic through the Bozeman Pass was also temporarily halted with multiple accidents and slide-offs reported.

