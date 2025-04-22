Special Olympics Montana: Getting ready for the return of the state games in Billings

BILLINGS - Special Olympics Montana is getting ready for the return of the state games in Billings.

“I do have family members who have participated in Special Olympics, and this has been one of the highlights of their lives,” said Amberly Pahut, director of Community Responsibility for First Interstate Bank.

Fifteen volunteers gathered Tuesday at the First Interstate Great West Center to sort through 1,700 T-shirts for Special Olympics Montana athletes, unified partners, and registered volunteers.

Volunteers had planned for the process to take eight hours, but they finished it in two.

One volunteer, Brittney Jensen, has been helping out at Special Olympics Montana for eight years. She said she enjoys witnessing the resilience of the athletes and the support they have for each other. Jensen has a special connection to Special Olympics; her sister competed in the games growing up.

“It's always been something that has been super meaningful to me," Jensen said. "And it just makes me feel close to her when I get to volunteer, and I get to just see all the joy and the love of people.”

Special Olympics Montana will need more than 1,000 volunteers for the games on May 14-16. Visit here for more information: Special Olympics Montana.