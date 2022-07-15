Sparkettes of Montana aiming for baton-twirling national title

GREAT FALLS — The Sparkettes of Montana are packing their batons all the way to nationals in Notre Dame, Indiana, this weekend. Despite being an organization for more than 20 years, this will be the first time the team will ever compete for a baton-twirling national title.

“I think it just means a lot to us,” said elite twirler Brianna Klinker. “We’ve been the only group in Montana for a very long time and we’ve never done anything like this, so it’s super exciting.”

The elite is the highest group at the Sparkettes of Montana. Fire twirling and baton juggling are only a couple of the many skills the group has up their sleeve, and most of the girls have been twirling baton for much of their lives.

Brianna explained, “Baton twirling is definitely something that you have a huge passion for, and a lot of people don’t really know that it even exists, especially in Montana.”

Brooklyn Lorenz says that most of all, she’s excited to be a role model for the younger twirlers at the organization: “I feel like it'll be really nice to show my teammates that they can do it and that you have a chance to go somewhere with this sport. It isn’t a dying sport.”

A goal of the Sparkettes is to expand baton twirling within the state.

Gia Klinker explained, “it gives these kids a chance to build their resume with baton twirling. “Our biggest goal is that we’re trying to get baton twirling into the colleges here in Montana so, that they can have feature twirlers so, that kids who can’t go out-of-state for college have the opportunity to get scholarships.”

MTN News Sparkettes are aiming for baton-twirling national title

The team is excited for the opportunity to win the organization's first-ever national title. Brianna said, “We just really overall just want to thank everybody for the support they've given us. And I think we're just super excited and thankful for everything.”

With months of preparation, their dreams might just come true.

“We're really hoping we bring back a national title for Montana.”