2 people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash at Kalispell City Airport

UPDATE: 3:08 p.m. - August 11, 2025

Two victims were treated for minor injuries after a Monday afternoon small plane crash in Kalispell.

Reports indicate that a small plane was on approach to the Kalispell City Airport when something unusual happened.

The aircraft crashed on the runway and burst into flames. The fire then spread into a grassy part of the taxiway.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Kalispell police and fire, Evergreen and Smith Valley fire and Whitefish fire all responded to the scene.

A total of four passengers made it off the crashed plane safely. Nobody was on board a stationary plane that was crashed into.

The FAA will take control of the investigation.

(first report: 2:55 p.m. - August 11, 2025)

Crews are on the scene of an apparent plane crash at the Kalispell City Airport.

Initial reports indicate a small plane had an issue on the runway and crashed into another plane on the taxiway.

A fire broke out following the collision.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN that the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.