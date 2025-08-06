Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Skydiver dies after collision during Lost Prairie Boogie in Flathead County

One skydiver died and another was injured after a mid-air collision on Monday during the annual Lost Prairie Boogie in Marion.
KALISPELL — One skydiver died and another was injured after a mid-air collision on Monday in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. during the annual Lost Prairie Boogie in Marion.

One of the skydivers was able to deploy their parachute and land safely, while the second skydiver’s reserve parachute deployed automatically.

According to a news release, on-site emergency personnel quickly attended to the skydivers.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the second skydiver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other skydiver was evaluated and medically cleared on-site,” the release states.

The name of the skydiver who died has not been released.

The collision happened during the 58th Annual Lost Prairie Boogie, which is being hosted by Meadow Peak Skydiving.

The Marion Fire Department, ALERT, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident, which is under investigation.

