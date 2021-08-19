Skull found in Flathead Lake "historical" in nature

POLSON — We are learning more about a skull that was found in Flathead Lake back in June.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says an anthropological expert has determined that the skull is “historical in nature, and thus not belonging to a modern human.”

Sheriff Bell added no crime is suspected. The skull was found on June 23 by fishermen and taken to the Montana Forensic Science Lab in Missoula for analysis.

It’s been determined the skull is that of a Native American male over the age of 18 years old.

Sheriff Bell says the Lake County Sheriff Office is working with the CSKT Tribal Preservation Department “on repatriation of the remains and to determine if further DNA testing is desired by the CSKT Cultural Committee. “

