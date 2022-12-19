Watch Now
Showdown ski area in Montana to close this week for cold weather

Closure set for Wednesday and Thursday
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 19, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Showdown Montana ski area said in a news release that it will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the predicted extreme cold weather.

The STORMTracker Weather team says that high temperatures on those days will be in the negative teens and negative 20s.

Lower temperatures overnight - coupled with wind - could drop to as low as -30° to -45° on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, it will start to warm up slowly with highs getting above zero in the positive single digits and teens.

Showdown plans to re-open on Friday and be open every day through Jan. 2, except Christmas Day. Click here to visit the Showdown website.

