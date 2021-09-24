Shooting death of young grizzly bear investigated as poaching incident

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are investigating the death of a grizzly bear that was found last month along Dupuyer Creek.
FWP said in a news release on Friday that the year-old male bear was shot on Aug. 22 while in a chokecherry patch along the creek between Valier and Dupuyer.
There were no known or reported human-bear conflicts in the vicinity where the bear was found, and the case is being investigated as a poaching incident.
USFWS is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information contributing significantly to the investigation into the death of the bear.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), or the USFWS special agent at 307-250-1715; or email lawenforcement@fws.gov.
Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for an additional cash reward through the TIP-MONT program.
FWP emphasized that grizzly bears in Montana and the lower 48 states are currently protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
FWP offers the following safety information:
- Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent. Carry EPA-approved bear spray and know how to use it.
- Never feed wildlife, especially bears. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose a threat to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.
- Know your bears. It is important to know the difference between grizzly bears and black bears, whether you are hunting or hiking.
- Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear.
- Remove or secure food attractants. Bear-resistant containers and a properly constructed electrified fence are proven effective at deterring bears.
- For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov.