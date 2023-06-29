'Shoeshine Guy' selected as grand marshal of Butte Independence Day Parade

BUTTE — You can’t get a good shoeshine these days in Butte, especially after Stevie “The Shoeshine Guy” Faulkner went into retirement. However, you can see him this Independence Day since he was selected as the grand marshal of Butte’s Fourth of July parade.

You don’t have to tell the 74-year-old Stevie that he’s a legend in the Mining City.

“Yeah, I’m a legend, yeah, I’m a legend,” said Stevie.

For those who know Stevie, the Butte America Foundation’s decision is a no-brainer.

“I think it’s about time. He’s an iconic figure here in Butte. He’s known and beloved by everybody. He’s an excellent choice,” said Butte resident Sam DeBree.

Stevie is known for walking all over Butte with his shoeshine box offering shoeshines to everyone he meets.

“I think since about nine years old Stevie had been hitting the streets just trying to make a living and he was out shining shoes. He’s just a great guy and the definition of a hard worker,” said parade organizer Matt Boyle.

Excited to be selected as grand marshal, Stevie is preparing for the parade.

“Yeah, I’m practicing my waving. I did it one year. I was in the parade one year and I was waving to people,” he said.

Stevie was known for walking from one end of town to the other.

“I can remember several times my dad stopping to pick Stevie up and giving him a ride somewhere and, you know, in my later years my brother Kasey and me would be driving around and my brother Kasey would pick him up and give him a ride somewhere,” said Boyle.

On Independence Day, Stevie will be given a ride down Harrison Avenue in front of thousands of admirers. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center and heads south down Harrison Avenue.