Semi truck driver dies in I-90 crash near Bozeman

A semi truck driver died Friday after he drove off the I-90 bridge east of Bozeman and crashed on Fort Ellis Road below.

The Montana Highway Patrol stated the driver, a 57-year-old man from Paris, Texas, died at the scene.

He was headed west on Interstate 90 a few miles east of the Main Street exit when he drove off the left side of the road and into the median. He went between the bridge decks, hit an embankment and stopped on Fort Ellis Road, which runs underneath the interstate, according to the highway patrol.

The road was wet with light snow, Trooper Jeffrey Clinton wrote in his report.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt in his Volvo semi and was the vehicle's only occupant.