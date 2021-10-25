Watch
Search underway for man reported missing in northwest Montana

Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Jordan Bostrom was last seen in the Polebridge area on Oct. 24, 2021
Jordan Bostrom
Helena Man Missing Polebridge Map
Posted at 1:13 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:13:45-04

POLEBRIDGE — Authorities are searching for a Helena man who has been reported missing in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Jordan Bostrom in the Polebridge area.

Bostrom was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.

Bostrom is 6’6” tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is bald with a red beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Bostrom is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5585 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

