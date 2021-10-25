Search underway for man reported missing in northwest Montana

POLEBRIDGE — Authorities are searching for a Helena man who has been reported missing in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Jordan Bostrom in the Polebridge area.

Bostrom was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.

MTN News

Bostrom is 6’6” tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is bald with a red beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap.