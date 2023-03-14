Search launched for missing Missoula area woman

MISSOULA - Missoula police said Tuesday a search and rescue operation is underway for missing Missoula area woman Nefataree Bartell.

In a press release, police said further investigation of a previous report of the 26-year-old woman being seen on March 6 was unsubstantiated.

Police said the last confirmed contact with Bartell was early afternoon on Feb. 21 in the area of Gold Creek and Highway 200.

Missing Persons Database Nefataree Bartell

Police said the individual who spoke with her on that day has been interviewed by detectives.

A search and rescue operation has been activated in the Gold Creek area, according to police.

Bartell's mother said her daughter is 7 months pregnant and has two sons.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Lloyd with the Missoula Police Department, (406) 552-6285.

