Search continues for Great Falls teen missing since June 15

GREAT FALLS — The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna continues at Lake Elwell as of Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Danna, 17, was one of four people who was paddle-boarding at the lake on Saturday, June 15.

As they were crossing the lake the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 mph.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first responders, but Danna has not yet been found.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said a few days later: "Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

On Tuesday, July 9, a search team utilized underwater sonar and took a photo image of an object that resembled possible human remains.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said on Wednesday that the team utilized an underwater remote-operated vehicle and Flathead County divers attempted to locate the object at approximately 70 feet deep.

Due to conditions and visibility at that depth, the object was not confirmed or recovered.

Padilla says the team will continue search efforts.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Danna's family.

