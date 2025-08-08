Rowing teammate reflects on friendship with missing Flathead Lake boater

POLSON — A 16,000-mile boating mission around the world raising money for three charities turned tragic during a training row in Flathead Lake.

James Ventura Dominguez, 58, affectionately known as Dingo, is a veteran, survivalist, and family man from Cheyenne, Wyo.

He has been missing since July 15, when his team’s rowboat capsized on Flathead Lake.

Dingo’s teammates were rescued, but Dominguez remains missing weeks later.

Lake County Search and Rescue, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air spent days looking for Dominguez around the Matterhorn Point area near Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said recently the search for has been scaled back as they are waiting for a team from Kootenai County, Idaho, who have specialized equipment on their boats.

Bell says that the crew should arrive and begin searching in a few weeks.

All the while, family, friends, and teammates are missing a key person in their lives.

“He is the nicest person. Every single person that has met him, like he's ex-military, you know, but he's funny, he's personable, he always does things with an intention, and he always tries to make a better mark with people that he's encountered," Oarward Bound team captain and friend Jayme Linker said.

Linker says Dominguez's twin brother plans to return to Flathead and continue searching sometime in the near future. He is fundraising to cover expenses.

Dominguez's family requests privacy at this time; however, they are extremely grateful for the community's support throughout the search process.

