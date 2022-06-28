Watch Now
Rosendale announces expedited emergency permitting for flood damage repair work

Posted at 7:58 AM, Jun 28, 2022
BILLINGS - U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has committed to "expedite emergency permitting actions" in order to help businesses and property owners begin rebuilding following recent flooding in south-central Montana.

Rosendale made the announcement during an interview with Dianne Parker on Montana This Morning. He also provided a contact name and number at the Corps of Engineers of Jason Colbert, 402-995-2660.

