Report recommends changes to veteran services in Montana

Major changes could soon be coming to some of the Veteran Affairs medical facilities around Montana.

According to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission report recently released the agency is recommending closing the Miles City nursing home facility and the clinics in Plentywood and Glendive.

The goal in Miles City is to modernize and realign long-term care by relocating those services to state veteran homes and community providers.

Currently the Miles City long-term care facility occupancy is low and the number of enrollees in Montana's region is expected to continue to drop.

The campus is also located on a floodplain, which complicates future use.

In Billings, the veteran agency is looking to relocate outpatient surgical procedures to other community providers.

That will allow veterans access to surgical services while maintaining other outpatient specialty services at the facility, according to the report.

As of now there is no timeline for the recommended changes to take place.

Click here to read the report.