Report: New Orleans Saints to sign Butte's Tommy Mellot to practice squad

BILLINGS — The New Orleans Saints are signing former Montana State standout and Butte native Tommy Mellott to their practice squad, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Mellott was recently waived by the Las Vegas Raiders. A quarterback in college, Mellott was drafted by the Raiders in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was transitioning to wide receiver. His signing by the Saints was first reported Monday by journalist Tom Pelissero.

Mellott appeared in three preseason games last month with the Raiders, catching two passes and accumulating 63 kickoff return yards. Mellott had a 42-yard kickoff return in a preseason game against the 49ers in Las Vegas on Aug. 16.

Mellott follows former Montana standout receiver/returner and Billings Senior product Junior Bergen and fellow Butte native and ex-Griz offensive lineman Dylan Cook among Treasure Staters to join NFL practice squads.

Bergen, picked by San Francisco in the seventh round of the 2025 draft, was signed to the 49ers practice squad while Cook, who went undrafted in 2022, joined the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 6-foot, 208-pound Mellott was a multi-year starter at quarterback for the Bobcats and was the Walter Payton Award winner as the top offensive player in the FCS for the 2024 season.

He finished his career with 33 victories at quarterback for Montana State, second-most in school history. He had 43 rushing touchdowns, which ranks second, 3,523 rushing yards, also ranking second, 5,810 passing yards (fifth) and 53 passing TDs (fifth). Mellott finished with 96 total career TDs.

When he was waived by the Raiders — and subsequently not signed to their practice squad — general manager John Spytek was specifically asked to comment on the decision to let Mellott go.

"I have a lot of respect for Tommy," Spytek told reporters. "There (were) a lot of hard decisions that we made the last last couple days. And ultimately, our responsibility is to put the best 53 (players) and then 17 after that and to get ready to win football games. There's always a development part of that too. But there's a reality sometimes that who was most ready and who was furthest along and who could help this team win the most. And ultimately we made some decisions that didn't include him.

"He's a great kid. He worked really, really hard to try to become a NFL wide receiver after being an FCS quarterback. I don't think people understand quite how hard that is. And unfortunately, this is not (league) where there's a lot of patience all the time.

"I still believe in Tommy. I think he's got a really bright future, and I really hope that he finds a place where he he can find maybe a little more patience from a roster standpoint. ... Unfortunately it didn't work out here for Tommy right now. But I'm never saying never to him, and I wish him the best wherever he ends up."

