Red Lodge business roof collapses under heavy snow

RED LODGE - A portion of the roof on a Red Lodge business collapsed Tuesday under heavy snow.

The roof over the shop area of Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle on North Broadway Avenue crumbled Tuesday morning, but according to a social media post no one was injured because the business is closed on Tuesdays.

The National Weather Service reported the Red Lodge area recorded about 10 inches of new snow over the last 24 hours as of mid-Tuesday morning.

In late March the area experienced record snowfall amounts with nearly four feet of snow falling on the mountain resort town.

RELATED: Red Lodge dealing with aftermath of historic snowfall

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What the building looked like prior to the collapse: