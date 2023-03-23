Racially motivated death threats leave Montana State University students rattled and scared

BOZEMAN — Students at Montana State University have recently received disturbing, racially motivated death threats. Now, students are asking how the university is going to protect students of color and other minorities on campus.

In February, the QSA club at MSU received two emails, one containing a threat on Feb. 16, and another containing what the University says is "reprehensible language" on Feb. 23. The threat was ultimately deemed not credible, although the case remains an open investigation, according to MSU.

“MSU has failed me and all other minority and marginalized students who rely on the university to keep us safe,” said one student at a recent Board of Regents meeting.

She is one of several MSU students who recently spoke during the public comment period at the Board of Regents meeting about the hate-motivated death threats.

“One of the recent threats sent to an MSU student organization stated that, ‘True Montanans will not stop until we expel all the groomers and colored people from our campus and great state,” the student added.

According to an attorney representing one of the victims, the death threats are graphic and filled with explicit, hateful language toward people of color and the LGBTQ community.

She says MSU police investigated two of the threats, but nothing ever came of the investigation.

"I had to learn about this threat not through MSU, not through any organization, but through a friend more than a week after the threat was sent to the university,” said another student. “My safety was at risk for over a week without me even knowing.”

Students are worried and concerned that the University has yet to address the threats, asking:

“What will MSU do to ensure my safety as I live and work on campus?”

“As a person of color and student at MSU I would like to know what policies are in place to protect our minority students from hate crimes.”

One student has reportedly left her home state of Montana, afraid the threats may become a reality.

In an email to MTN News, Vice President of University Communications Tracy Ellig wrote: