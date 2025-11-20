Proposal withdrawn for data center in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A proposed data center on the northeast side of Great Falls has been withdrawn by its developer.

The Great Falls Development Alliance announced in June that Atlanta-based real estate developer Ardent was considering Project Cardinal, a 569-acre site between Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Missouri River.

When announcing the project, Ardent said it was working with NorthWestern Energy on a power transmission study, but admitted progress was slow.

While data centers aren't part of GFDA's strategic plan, the organization did begin a due diligence process. However, Ardent ultimately changed course.

"This particular group recognized that the timelines on power from NorthWestern and others just wasn't a good fit, and they have withdrawn their project," said Jolene Schalper, GFDA executive vice president.

Initial estimates stated the project would have brought between 150 and 200 permanent jobs, plus additional indirect employment.

