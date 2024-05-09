Power outages impacting Central Montana communities

GREAT FALLS — The spring storm that whipped across Montana this week brought heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds and disrupted utility service to several communities.

NorthWestern Energy crews are working to repair broken power poles, downed power lines, and other damage from the storms and restore service to customers affected by outages.

The utility company said in a news release that some areas will have extended outages.

Service restoration is estimated to be Thursday, May 9, for the rural White Sulphur Springs area.

Power outages in the Monarch and Neihart area are expected to extend at least through the weekend.

Additional personnel and equipment are in these areas to assist with work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

You can check NorthWestern Energy’s Outage Map for the most up-to-date information on outages.