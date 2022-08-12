Portion of Stillwater River reopened after exposed pipeline removed

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks news release)

BILLINGS – Fish, Wildlife & Parks opened the Stillwater River to all watercraft between Absaroka Fishing Access Site and the confluence of the Rosebud River on Friday.

The confluence of the Stillwater and Rosebud Rivers is just upstream of Jeffreys Landing Fishing Access Site.

An exposed natural gas pipeline created a dangerous obstacle in the river and impeded floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it, the agency said in a press release. Low water levels reduced the width of the river and forced floaters to go over the pipeline twice and into a debris pile on the lower portion potentially causing injury or drowning.

The pipeline company removed the portion of the pipe this week and Fish, Wildlife and Parks lifted the temporary closure.

RELATED: Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered