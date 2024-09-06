Polson building explosion sends 3 to hospital

POLSON — Three people were taken to the hospital after being burned in a Thursday morning explosion and fire in Polson.

The Polson Fire Department was called out at approximately 9:15 a.m. for a reported structure fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Fourth Street East.

Light smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters then went inside where they were met by heavy smoke. Construction crews working on the building told emergency crews that some type of explosion had occurred.

The damage was contained to the area where the blast happened with firefighters remaining on the scene until around 11:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

The Polson Rural Fire District, Polson Emergency Services, the Polson Police Department, and Mission Valley Power all responded to the scene.

Overall, 27 people worked the scene of the explosion and fire. No firefighter injuries were reported.

