Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Plane goes off runway at Ryan Field near West Glacier

It is unknown how many passengers are on board or the conditions of the passengers at this time.
Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

WEST GLACIER — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that crews are responding to a small airplane off the runway at Ryan Field near West Glacier on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Heino said initial reports are that a single prop airplane is upside down, down an embankment and off the runway.

081225 RYAN FIELD PLANE INCIDENT.png

It is unknown how many passengers are on board or the conditions of the passengers at this time.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

Two people died at the same airfield in late July after a plane crashed and caught on fire.

Additionally, four people walked away from a fiery small plane crash that happened on Monday at the Kalispell City Airport.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader