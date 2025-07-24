Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Plane crashes into a building in Helena

A small plane crashed into a building late Wednesday in Helena
Helena small plane crash
Helena small plane crash
Helena small plane crash
Small plane crash in Helena
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — A small plane crashed into a building near the Helena Regional Airport late Wednesday evening.

(Video from the scene)

A small plane crashed into a building late Wednesday in Helena

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of Bozeman Ave, near the intersection of B Street.

A pilot and passenger were on board at the time of the crash, and both survived the crash, according to Helena Police.

The plane is registered to Peace Sign LLC, based out of Bozeman.

Helena Police, St. Peter's Health EMTs, Airport fire crews, and Helena Fire responded to the incident.

The investigation of the crash will be handled by the FAA.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We have a reporter at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader