The Pine Hills Correctional Facility in Miles City has returned to its roots as a juvenile facility after the last of its adult inmates were transferred elsewhere, the Montana Department of Corrections stated in a news release Friday.

In addition, the corrections department has moved its juvenile female population into Pine Hills from an Idaho facility, where they had been housed for nine years. The juvenile females range between 10 and 18 years old.

Watch the video below:

Pine Hills returns to its roots as juvenile-only prison in Montana

In 2016, the jail started housing adult inmates, whose population reached a high of 88, according to Carolynn Stocker, the agency's director of communications.

In recent years, the facility has seen a rising number of violent juvenile offenders, prompting the state to move out the adults to create more space and separation for the youths.

“Our juvenile offenders are more violent than ever. Approximately 42% of our population are affiliated with two gangs. This is incredibly challenging for our workforce because the offenders must be separated, creating another challenge with the offenders that are not gang members," DOC Director Brian Gootkin said in the news release.

Renovations made to Pine Hills to accommodate adult and juvenile populations several years ago allow sight and sound separation between the juvenile male and female populations, according to DOC.