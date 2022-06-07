Watch
Pilot from Montana killed in Navy fighter crash in California desert

AP
This undated photo provided by U.S. Naval Air Forces Naval Air Station North Island shows U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock who was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the vicinity of Trona, Calif. on Friday, June 3, 2022. A Naval Air Forces statement released Sunday says Bullock went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona. (U.S.Naval Air Forces via AP)
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 08:30:50-04

A Montana native has been identified as the pilot who died in a jet fighter crash in the southern California desert on Friday, June 3.

Lt. Richard "Max" Bullock died Friday afternoon after his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed during a routine training mission near Trona, Calif., according to KERO in Bakersfield.

Bullock's home of record is listed as Montana. His public social media accounts state he is originally from Butte. He was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, according to KERO.

Montana's two U.S. Senators paid tribute to Lt. Bullock on Monday.

"Max was passionate about making the world a better place, and that's exactly what he did in service to our country," said Sen. Jon Tester.

Sen. Steve Daines said on Twitter, "Cindy and I are extending our heartfelt prayers to the family and loved ones of Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock of Montana who tragically died in a plane crash last Friday. We are so grateful for his service."

Governor Greg Gianforte also offered condolences on Monday, saying "Susan and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Lt. Richard Bullock, a Montanan and pilot in the U.S. Navy. We ask Montanans to keep Max's family and loved ones in their prayers."

According to KERO, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

