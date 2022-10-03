Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Pilot dies after plane crashes into Flathead River

A plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning after authorities say the aircraft struck power lines in the area.
Flathead River Plane Crash
Flathead River Plane Crash
Flathead River Plane Crash Site
Posted at 7:26 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 09:26:18-04

PERMA - One person died after a plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post the aircraft went down at approximately 8:45 a.m. after striking power lines.

The Plains - Paradise Rural Fire District water rescue team got the pilot out of the plane.

Flathead River Plane Crash Site
Plane Crashes into Flathead River

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pilot died after being flown to a Kalispell hospital.

This crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App