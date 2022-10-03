Pilot dies after plane crashes into Flathead River

PERMA - One person died after a plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post the aircraft went down at approximately 8:45 a.m. after striking power lines.

The Plains - Paradise Rural Fire District water rescue team got the pilot out of the plane.

Axis Maps Plane Crashes into Flathead River

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pilot died after being flown to a Kalispell hospital.

This crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

