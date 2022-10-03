Pilot dies after plane crashes into Flathead River

PERMA - One person died after a plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning.
The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post the aircraft went down at approximately 8:45 a.m. after striking power lines.
The Plains - Paradise Rural Fire District water rescue team got the pilot out of the plane.
The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pilot died after being flown to a Kalispell hospital.
This crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.