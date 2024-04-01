UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport hospitalized

UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. - April 1, 2024

We have learned new information about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport early Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol has told MTN News that the person who was hit has not passed away, but is on life support at an area hospital.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino originally said the person who was hit had passed away.

(first report: 10:54 a.m. - April 1, 2024)

A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. along U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report