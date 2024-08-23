Pearl Jam rocks the house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — Washington Grizzly Stadium was rocking Thursday night as the rock and roll Hall of Fame group Pearl Jam made a stop in Missoula for their Dark Matter Tour.

The band played in front of a full house as the Seattle-based band hosted their first concert in Missoula since 2018.



Missoula is a destination stop on the world tour for Montana native Jeff Ament Pearl Jam’s Bassist who encouraged everyone in the crowd to vote in this year’s upcoming election.

Kyle Hansen/MTN News Pearl Jam played to a full house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on August 22, 2024.

Pearl Jam was the first of three major concerts that will be held this week at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

