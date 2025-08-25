Park County Sheriff's Office highlights rescue of injured hiker on Granite Peak

Rescuers recently pulled an injured Arizona hiker by helicopter off Granite Peak in Park County.

The Park County Sheriff's Office wrote Monday on social media that the 52-year-old man was injured on Aug. 16. Authorities were alerted of his injury though a Garmin in-reach activation, which is a device used by climbers to call for help.

Rescuers from Park and Gallatin county sheriff's office teamed up with a contract helicopter from Central Copters in Belgrade and found the man on the southwest slope of Granite Peak.

He was taken by a Life Flight helicopter to Billings Clinic. His two companions were taken by air to Sky Top Lakes, where they broke down their camp.

No information about the Arizona man's condition was released.