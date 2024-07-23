NorthWestern Energy monitoring Montana weather for possible 'public safety power shutoff'

BILLINGS - NorthWestern Energy announced Tuesday it is monitoring weather conditions in Montana for a possible "public safety power shutoff."

"At this time, we are closely watching weather forecasts calling for high winds combined with high temperatures and low humidity forecasted for Thursday afternoon, July 25," the company said in a press release. "We have entered the 1.1 Monitoring Stage of our Public Safety Power Shutoff Plan."

There are no planned power outages at this time, the company said.

"This is the earliest stage of the plan. If extreme weather conditions threaten our ability to safely operate the electrical grid, we will turn off power to help protect public safety. This is called a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS."

If a customer’s power is to be shut off, NorthWestern said it will contact the customer directly by email and/or phone at the email address or phone number they have on file.

"We continue to watch the forecasted wind event. If a planned power outage is needed for public safety, it is most likely in wildfire-prone areas outside Butte, Helena, Great Falls or Bozeman."