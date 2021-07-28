North Dakota man killed in Montana crash

A North Dakota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montana.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 2 near Bainville in Roosevelt County.

A 23-year-old man from Williston, N.D. was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when he passed a Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to merge back into the eastbound lane before the truck had fully passed the Dodge and sideswiped the pickup, the patrol said.

The Chevrolet went into a broadside slide, left the pavement and rolled, the patrol said. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of the Dodge, also from Williston, was not injured.

The patrol said speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

