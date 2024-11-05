New warden hired at Montana Women's Prison in Billings

(Montana Department of Corrections Press Release)

BILLINGS - Katie Weston has been hired as warden at the Montana Department of Corrections’ Montana Women’s Prison in Billings. Weston will assume her new post on Nov. 18, 2024.

“We’re excited to have Katie in this new position as warden at MWP,” said Director Brian Gootkin. “She comes to the post with 12 years of experience in the DOC’s Probation and Parole Bureau, much of that in supervisory roles. Katie brings the enthusiasm we need to be effective as we build the future of corrections in this state.”

As captain for the DOC’s Billings Probation and Parole region, she oversees about 60 employees disbursed across 13 counties. Prior to that, she served as a probation officer and as a sergeant. In addition, she has participated in numerous task forces and committees.

Weston is also active in the community, coordinating events including Tip-A-Cop, and collaborating with other agencies to participate in other community-oriented activities.

“Katie’s connections in the Billings community are essential to the work the department wants to do over the next several years,” said Deputy Director Cynthia Wolken. “Those relationships will be key as we move into the 2025 Montana Legislative Session and work to manage our prison population challenges.”

Weston said she is looking forward to starting the next chapter of her career with the DOC.

“I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity and look forward to continuing my career with the DOC.”

As Weston moves into her new position with the DOC, the department extends a heartfelt thank you to Assistant Warden Alex Schroeckenstein who served as acting warden at MWP for the past several months. His effort was essential as the agency navigated the hiring process for this position.

MWP houses approximately 240 inmates.

