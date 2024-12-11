New report gives Montana mediocre to poor grades on infrastructure

Montana scored mediocre to poor on all facets of its infrastructure a new report released Wednesday, ranging from bridges and roads to schools to airports to wastewater systems.

The report, compiled by the Montana Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers, ranked Montana in 14 categories by traditional letter grade. The top grade, an A, meant the category is fit for future growth, while an F grade indicated the infrastructure in question was failing.

Montana received a C grade in 11 categories: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, hazardous waste, public parks, rail roads, solid waste and waste water. C means mediocre and requires attention.

Montana received a D grade in two categories, schools and stormwater, which indicated they are poor and at risk. The final category, broadband, received an incomplete grade.

The state's highest ranking, a C+, went to the rails category.

"While Montana’s rail infrastructure plays a vital role in the economy, it faces significant challenges, including aging infrastructure, capacity limitations, insufficient safety measures, and vulnerabilities to extreme weather events," the report's authors wrote.

As for the state's schools, which earned a D in the report, aging buildings and facilities are the primary problem, according to the study's authors.

"The challenges are further compounded by rising energy costs and declining student enrollment, placing additional strain on already tight school budgets. As a result, Montana’s schools are struggling to meet the demands of their aging infrastructure while providing a safe and healthy learning environment for students," the report stated.

