New owner of Butte mall excited to bring new grocery store and retail businesses

BUTTE — The Butte Plaza Mall has lost so many stores that it’s become a shell of what it once was. But a developer out of Oregon recently purchased this property and they believe they can turn it into a vibrant shopping center once again.

“We feel Butte’s probably the most underserved market in Montana and the location of that mall we think is great, so you’ve got a combination of a town that could probably use retail and location that’s hard to beat,” said Darren Dickerhoof, who owns Dickerhoof Properties with his brother Matt.

Dickerhoof Properties purchased the mall on May 21 from the Hyman Family Trust for $8.5 million. They plan to convert the current building into a strip mall type shopping experience.

“Turning it inside out so that all the tenants have their own facade,” said Dickerhoof.

The portion of the mall that held the former Herberger’s store will be demolished to make room for a large grocery store.

“It’ll be great to anchor the repositioning of that property with a large grocery store,” said Dickerhoof.

Some people walking through the mall said they were excited to learn the news.

“I think that’s a good thing. I miss the mall, but I know they’re on the way out, but it’s sad to see it like it is right now, so I just as soon see it up and going,” said Butte resident Pat Gibson.

Riddle’s Jewelry is one of the few remaining tenants in the mall and is optimistic about the future.

“It’s been kind of crazy seeing the changes over the years. A little bit sad seeing businesses kind of come in and leave and nobody filling in those spots, so we’re really looking forward to see what the new owners do with the place,” said Riddle’s Jewelry Manager Jori Schrapps.

The mall will continue to run until the end of the year and then the new owners hope to begin redeveloping the mall by next spring.

“This is the one we’ve been most excited about. It’s fun to take a property that is dated and just really turn it around,” said Dickerhoof.