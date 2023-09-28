New Montana Museum of Art and Culture set to open Thursday

MISSOULA — Construction is winding down near Washington-Grizzly Stadium with the Montana Museum of Art and Culture (MMAC) set to open on Thursday.

The $14 million museum holds the largest public collection of art in the state featuring more than 11,000 different works. MTN went on a tour of the new facility on Wednesday to get a sneak peek of the more than 400 pieces of art on display.



There are works by Montana artists like Fra Dana as well as Renaissance greats like Donatello. Most of the art was locked away in a university vault for years, but now, everyone will get the chance to enjoy the art free of charge.

Museum director Rafael Chacon says in this vast collection, there is something for everyone.

"Come and visit us. Come spend some time here. Take a lunch hour, take a break, bring a date. Enjoy beautiful things, challenging things, interesting things -- Just enjoy art,” Chacon said. “Let art come into your life. This is a great place to start."

The MMAC will open its doors to the public starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday.