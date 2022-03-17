New M&M temporarily opens on St. Patrick's Day in Butte

BUTTE - In just ten months, Butte's iconic M&M Bar and Café went from destruction to rebirth where it will temporarily reopen for St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s happening, yes, thank God, it’s happening,” said M&M owner Selina Pankovich.

This did not seem possible last May when a fire reduced the 130-year-old structure to cinders. It wasn’t until last month, that Selina Pankovich was able to purchase the building next door, upgrade the facility and open for St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s been very stressful. It’s stressful, but it’s also very humbling just to see so many people come together to make it happen,” said Pankovich.

The new building, located next to the old M&M, also has a new sign built by local sign maker John Weitzel, who designed it to look like the old sign.

“I mean, he just knew exactly was I was looking for. The sign is perfect, and I think the best thing about the sign is it will be a nice compliment to the real sign when we hang that back up on the building,” said Pankovich.

She plans to rebuild the old building in its former location and connect it with the new business.

“I deserve a little credit for persevering, but really the credit is owed to everybody out there in the community because they are what inspires me to keep plugging along and making this thing happen,” she said.

Some of the rare items that devastating fire include a case of Guinness Stout, some Bailey’s Irish Cream and a case of Jamison Whiskey: Ingredients used to make an Irish car bomb, a very popular drink over St. Patrick’s Day. Now, do you think that’s a sign? Selina believes it is.

“I mean, I don’t know if you believe in miracles or signs or whatever, I don’t know how you couldn’t after all of that,” said Pankovich.

After St. Patrick’s Day, she plans to close and reopen permanently by June.

