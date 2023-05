MISSOULA - A motorcyclist from Ronan died early Wednesday morning after hitting a cow on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 59-year-old man died at around midnight after hitting the animal near the intersection of Highway 93 and McDonald Lake Road south of Ronan.

MTN News

The patrol said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 93 near mile marker 39 when he hit the black cow that had wandered onto the road.

The man's name has not been released.