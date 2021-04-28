Montana woman is earning praise for her self-help book

GREAT FALLS — Kristy LeRay of Hobson, who wrote a book about tough times and how she survived them, is now up for an award.

LeRay's book, called "Messy Miracles," outlines her experience with divorce, depression, and alcoholism, and her journey through it all

She uses her novel to explain how forgiveness, gratitude, and love helped her through the rough times, and hopes that she can help others the same way.

LeRay explained, “I was a business owner and had a nice home and on the outside a lot of people don’t realize what’s going on, on the inside. So when people open up and be really authentic and say, 'Look, this is a real struggle,’ then I think it allows others to open up and realize we all suffer and we are all in need of support and I think that’s why it resonates with people.”

Her book is now available from online retailers as well as book stores in Lewistown, options that allow her to reach people near and far.

Charlie Denison of Lewistown explained, “I think I’m an example of somebody who can really resonate with the book. I’m happily married. I am sober, I gave up drinking and that’s one place where I really connected with Kristy and appreciate what she said of the battle of sobriety.”

Karen Gibbs, who lives in Queensland, Australia, said, “I think people...they’re looking for answers and this kind of a book, because Kristy was so raw and open, the way she’s written it, she was so honest and her feelings are what people are feeling. I think it will reach - well it has, I’m in Australia! - it will reach across the world, I’m sure. It’s such a good message."

For more information, or if you'd like to buy the book, click here to visit LeRay's website .