HAMILTON — A Hamilton physical therapist has returned from competing in one of the world's most challenging athletic events while balancing her roles as a mother, wife and healthcare provider.

Jackie Day recently completed the Ironman World Championship, an annual triathlon held in Hawaii that consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile marathon run.

"I do crazy things like triathlons," Day said.

Montana woman completes Ironman World Championship

The Montana-born athlete spent about 20 hours weekly training for the grueling 140.6-mile race while working as a physical therapist and caring for her 2-year-old son, Tate.

"What you see of someone coming down the finish line chute, that's just really the tip of the iceberg. People don't see the iceberg underneath the water and like the support system, that everyone is behind me," Day said.

Her dedication hasn't gone unnoticed by those she treats. Bob Sager, a former patient who worked with Day after suffering memory loss from a traumatic brain injury, describes her as an unsung hero who brought him out of a dark place.

"My word search was terrible. It was quite a deal, quite an undertaking, and Jackie brought me to where I am today," Sager said.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Bob Sager, Jackie's former patient

Sager believes Day's perseverance in completing the triathlon reflects the same qualities she brings to her therapy sessions.

"Jackie is a pusher. You know, she pushes herself to the limit, and she's that way as a therapist as well, but she knows when to stop pushing," Sager said.

During the race, Day drew inspiration from her patients who face daily challenges.

"I know that these people are dealing with degenerative neurological diseases that they have to fight with 24/7, and I see them do it, so I know I can do it, and they inspire me each mile to keep pushing," Day said.

Despite her demanding training schedule, Day made sure to prioritize family time with her young son.

Jackie Day Family time with Tate

"I do take one day a week for what I call my 'tater's day.' Thursday is like my off day from training, and it's just all Tate and I. We have the whole day to ourselves," Day said.

The emotional weight of her accomplishment hit her during the pre-race ceremony.

"They're singing the national anthem and this lady was absolutely amazing, beautiful voice, and I was standing right behind her like 20 feet, and it was just like that's when it all came together for me. Like now I know why football players cry at the national anthem during the Super Bowl," Day said.

Now back home with her medal, Day reflects on the lessons learned from her journey.

"Discipline and perseverance matter and you can do something hard and it's worth it," Day said.

While it would likely be years from now, Day envisions bringing home more medals from future triathlons.

