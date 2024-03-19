Montana wildlife officials seek help from anglers in trout research

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff, along with Montana State University, have begun tagging trout in the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Ruby, and Madison rivers.

The tagging will take place over the next 3 years as part of ongoing research to help address trout declines and fish health concerns in the Upper Missouri River Basin. With help from anglers, the tags will identify fish and allow researchers to monitor health, survival, movement, and more over time.

Anglers are encouraged to participate in the study. Those who participate are eligible for rewards. Reports made by anglers include such information as the tag number, date, location, condition of the fish, gear type used, and whether the angler released or harvested the fish.

For those interested, FWP has a how-to video on their website.