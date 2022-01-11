Montana wildlife officials offering reward for information on two wasted deer

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction in a case of two mule deer that were dumped and left to waste at the Blue Creek Fishing Access Site west of Billings.

Game wardens found the two deer after they were reported to the 1-800-TIP-MONT call-in line.

Game warden Matt Clewley said someone backed onto the boat ramp and dumped the two-point buck and doe, apparently Sunday night, Jan. 9. Both deer had been shot with a rifle and left to waste with none of the meat removed.

Anyone with information about case may call Clewley at (406) 860-7804 or the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT.