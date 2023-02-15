Montana UFO enthusiast weighs in on recent objects in the sky

HELENA — Unidentified objects have made headlines around the world the past two weeks, from an uncovered suspected Chinese spy balloon to three objects shot down over North America that we know little about.

For people who track unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, like Clancy's Dr. Richard O’Connor, it’s a good time to keep an eye on the sky.

“I don't think that these are the kind of UFOs that we're interested in talking about here at the library. Yeah, I think they're terrestrial in origin,” says O’Connor.

Everyone seems to have their own opinions and feelings on what these UFOs may be, from harmless all the way up to a threat to national security. But no one really seems to know for sure.

Even the Senate held a classified meeting on Tuesday to discuss the objects shot down over the weekend. But the military says the objects haven't been recovered and have released few details.

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary assured the public that there is no indication of extraterrestrial activity or aliens that coincides with the recent takedown.

Clancy, Montana has its very own UFO-centric library in order to allow folks to gather in an accepting environment.

“The public could come and talk about UFOs and not worry about being ridiculed, not worry about somebody laughing at them. Oh, you think, you take that stuff seriously,” says O’Connor.

O’Connor believes that the current UFOs aren’t anything from beyond this planet, and are more likely some type of surveillance craft. He says that part of his reasoning is that these objects recently shot down don’t have hypersonic velocity nor instantaneous acceleration, as he believes extraterrestrial UFOs might have.

“You know, I suspect that they are probes, reconnaissance or surveillance probes, from some other country, either Russia or China,” says O’Connor.