Montana U.S. Senators call Texas school shootings "horrible" and "senseless"

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Montana's senators are using words like "horrible" and "senseless" as they react to the Texas school shootings. But we're still watching to see if they propose any specific legislative action to deal with the tragedy.

Following news of the shootings by an 18-year-old that killed 19-children and two teachers, both U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester offered their initial reactions via Twitter and in prepared statements.

In a statement to MTN News, Daines calls the shootings a "horrific act of evil" and said he's praying for the victims' loved ones and families.

He went on to say "evil perpetrators break the laws", and "more gun restrictions for law abiding Montanans is not the answer", saying communities need to "strengthen the security of school perimeters."

Tester, noting his own gun ownership and advocacy for the Second Amendment, said "criminals, terrorists and those found by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others" shouldn't have "access to firearms, period." Tester went on to say Republicans and Democrats need to work together, "putting politics aside" to find bipartisan support for steps like "background checks, are a great place to find common ground."

Neither Senator was available for interviews to discuss legislative action, but we will continue to follow up on any solutions they might consider.

