Montana teen recovering from devastating fireworks injury

Seneca Farmer of Cut Bank, 15, is recovering after being seriously injured by fireworks several days ago.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch (graphic images):

Cut Bank teen is recovering from devastating fireworks injury

Seneca was lighting fireworks with his friends in Cut Bank when it happened. He was holding an artillery shell canister when it exploded in his hands.

Seneca’s brother Treshawn Leadford said, “It was gruesome. His whole hand was peeled up, you could see his bones and tendons, and he was just terrified. I was just thinking, I hope he gets to keep his hand.”

Seneca was flown from Cut Bank to Great Falls, and then to Salt Lake City for emergency care. Over the past two weeks, he has undergone several intense surgeries in an attempt to save his hands and fingers.

Seneca’s mother Angel Blackman said, “He was in so much pain that I just didn't know what to do. It was so scary. I still can't believe it happened because his hand was just mangled, it was horrible. He did lose his thumb, they had to amputate because it was completely dead.”

Doctors also discovered a tear and a hole in Seneca’s retina caused by the blast, which will require specialized eye surgery. “Wherever he moves his eyes, a black hole just follows,” his mother explained.

Despite the severity of his injuries, doctors were able to save both of Seneca’s hands. He is expected to undergo more surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation process to regain as much function as possible.

Blackman says, “He loves playing basketball more than anything, I pray constantly that my son's hand will be saved and he doesn't lose any more than his thumb so he can continue his dream of becoming an NBA player like his idols Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan. This has been so tough having to see your child suffer and in so much pain. I wish I could take it all for him.”

Angel Blackman

Blackman has stayed in Salt Lake City with her son throughout the intense process, and that community support has been crucial in getting through this traumatic experience.

Blackman says the entire experience has caused reflection on handling fireworks: “I won’t buy fireworks anymore. I guess you really don’t think about how much harm they can do if you don’t handle them right.”

Seneca faces several more surgeries in the coming weeks. His family says they remain hopeful for his recovery and are grateful for the outpouring of support from the Cut Bank community and beyond.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family; it reads, in part:

Angel, Seneca’s mother, has traveled with him to Salt Lake City, leaving behind their home and community to ensure he receives the best possible care. William, his father, has stayed back home to manage things there and support from afar. The costs of medical treatment, travel, housing, and food during this critical time are overwhelming.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.